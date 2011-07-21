TJ Taylor

Imagine the impossible

TJ Taylor
TJ Taylor
  • Save
Imagine the impossible shirt clumsy green
Download color palette

Shirt I did for a kids camp titled "Imagine the Impossible" using Clumsy by Kyle Steed.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
TJ Taylor
TJ Taylor
Design explorer living in Austin.

More by TJ Taylor

View profile
    • Like