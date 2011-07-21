Dennis J Fesenmyer

Flounder

Flounder dog pitbull
this is the beginnings of a logo for a pitbull rescue in austin, TX. It's a portrait of a friends late great dog flounder (so named because she was kinda wall-eyed as a pup).

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
