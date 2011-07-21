Fretboard Gamescreen

Some ideas on how the actual game screen will look. The objective of this screen is to 'name the note' given a string and a fret (answers would be shown below).

Couple of thoughts:

1. Not too sure I like knockout's '1' with the chunk missing in the corner. Might change it to the lowercase 'L'.

2. Border colours aren't finalised or maybe I'll remove them altogether. Idea was to bring in colour association so after playing the game a while, you'll come to learn 'string' is red, 'fret' is blue, etc.

So, some feedback would be awesome.. :)