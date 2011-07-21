Simon Ålander

Jelly type experiment

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Jelly type experiment typography jelly experiment simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

Check out the experiment here - http://bit.ly/nDWovJ

Dac6fc1afbbc7ab95ce4bd976fe861bc
Rebound of
Jelly sneak peek
By Simon Ålander
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like