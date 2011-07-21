Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Zoo Titling

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
Zoo Titling design logo identity art exhibit typography zoo
Download color palette

Here's the Zoo lettering applied to the window of Loose Canon Gallery for the opening of the Zoo show. More at http://polystudio.ca/work/zoo/ and check some shots from the show at Jacqui Oakley's blog: http://jacquioakley.com/zoo-art-exhibit

03c6ec559daf49feb07993444894db2b
Rebound of
Zoo Titling
By Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like