DeVine Guitars

Logo for Eric DeVine, craftsman of bespoke stringed instruments. Scrollwork inspired by his French surname, and shaped to fit the headstock profile.

Guitar logo inlaid with white and gold mother-of-pearl, or Koa & Maple woods.

Blog: (detailing logo inlay process): http://www.devineguitars.com/guitar-ukulele-blog/

Website: (featuring Mr Eddie Vedder): http://www.devineguitars.com/