Ivan Bobrov — logo design

iBallet (not for sale)

Ivan Bobrov — logo design
Ivan Bobrov — logo design
Hire Me
  • Save
iBallet (not for sale) logo monogram ib ballet dancer fouettes fun work
Download color palette

iBallet logo: this is monogram (iB) and ballet dancer in fouettes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Ivan Bobrov — logo design
Ivan Bobrov — logo design
Logo, icon design and digital branding
Hire Me

More by Ivan Bobrov — logo design

View profile
    • Like