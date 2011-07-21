Estivastudio Ivango Tale

Our customer decided to create a new application — a children coloring book for the iPad. When we started this project we wanted to paint boldly: to realize numerous features, to play in color. But the purpose required larger simple shapes, with no riot of shades and details — as kids should be able to easily replicate them and identify the characters. As for the participants of the drama, we didn't want them to be extreme sweet and wide-eyed.

