Dissolute Confusion

Dissolute Confusion
Progression from previous concept, making the letters less uniform, and also a little harder to read – tying in with the 'confusion' aspect. I also believe the overall look better reflects the tone of the business, which was an important factor for the client.

Graphic Novel Publisher Logo
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
