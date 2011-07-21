tomsommerseth

Ig Wip

tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth
  • Save
Ig Wip graphic composition illustration
Download color palette

A little bit further on the comp. Still working our all the different bits and pieces for grading, shadowing and overall look. A few more items might be added, but this is what client wanted to see. :)

B46860ebd6c73dcda8e6e93167d4ddf6
Rebound of
wip, information graphics
By tomsommerseth
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
tomsommerseth
tomsommerseth

More by tomsommerseth

View profile
    • Like