Gidsy.com Language Flags

Gidsy.com Language Flags flags world main languages square 14px small
This is a set of flags we made for our startup http://gidsy.com . Let us know if any of you guys are interested in using them as well, then we'll add them to the public domain so you can all use them and maybe even improve / add flags.

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
