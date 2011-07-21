Eric Eisher

Absolut Screen print

Eric Eisher
Eric Eisher
  • Save
Absolut Screen print handprint screenprint typography
Download color palette

Live Nation asked me to print a series of posters for Absolute, Jameson, and Malibu Rum to be tied to the Fillmore in San Francisco. They are hanging in the historic venue now. Everything was created by hand.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Eric Eisher
Eric Eisher

More by Eric Eisher

View profile
    • Like