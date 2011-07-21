Lukas Oppermann

JuiceControl Devices

Lukas Oppermann
Lukas Oppermann
  • Save
JuiceControl Devices ui gui interface button icon ipad app juicecontrol ios
Download color palette

The devices screen of JuiceControl. This screen lets you sort devices into groups and turn them on or off.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Lukas Oppermann
Lukas Oppermann

More by Lukas Oppermann

View profile
    • Like