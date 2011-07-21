Fares Farhan

Snuggs Landing - Product box

Download color palette

Working on a landing page for handmade macbook pro sleeve. Still unsure with that red tag.
Suggestions are more than welcome.

The products are currently listed here

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
