Abheeth
Color Scheme O'Matic

Abheeth for Column Five
rgb web ui color
Trying to figure out a palette of 12 colors that are easily distinguishable from each other. Not there, but like the harmony here.

Shout out to this little tool http://color.hailpixel.com/

Posted on Aug 7, 2015
