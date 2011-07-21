Justin Kellner

Porter Robinson Logo logo typography dj electronic dubstep grunge liquid music collapse design collapse
This is a logo concept I did for electro DJ Porter Robinson. I was playing with the idea of taking "PR" and creating a volume slider in the negative space (volume being cranked up all the way of course)

Sr Product Designer at AuditBoard

