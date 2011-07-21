Veerle Pieters

Oops!

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Oops! iphone error gui helvetica neue icon fab black white grey
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like