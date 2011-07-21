Pavlov Visuals

Atrophy

metal dark goat
Got to design for one of our fav. local bands Baring Teeth. Look out for their Debut release "Atrophy" on Willowtip Records.

Full Detail Here - http://cl.ly/31180P2z172d2T1U0E3K

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
Ryan Sprague
