BONE CRUSHER!

BONE CRUSHER! big class illustration bone crusher brush ink
For Big Class! I'm illustrating a great story called "The Bone Crusher" by a student named Michael Brown. http://bigclass.tumblr.com/

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
