Darling Imperial poster lettering

Darling Imperial poster lettering gigposter wood type
Lettering for a gigposter. Scanned in a set of old wood type and went from there. The checkerboard-y-ness is a weird zoom thing...it's just parallel lines.

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
