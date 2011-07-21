Clay Cauley

Website Work In Progress experiments website awesome fun playground css html
A website I am working on, http://experimentwith.it … it's still in early stages of redesign but the concept is just a CSS/HTML/JS playground where you can manipulate the code to your liking. Similar to CSS-Tricks in a sense that they will be helpful tips, but not the in-depth awesomness that is Chris Coyier

Posted on Jul 21, 2011
