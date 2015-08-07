Sidebar Framer Prototype

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Considering to introduce some sort of sidebar to our site. Our reasoning for this was based around the discussion where (for example) a page about dependency management and a page about python both make sense to have marketing content for but once you get to the granularity of a page all about python dependencies (e.g. pip and virtualenv) that sounds like it's starting to get to doc-level granularity. So it may be valuable to have a navigable, static structure for things like features, integrations, etc. (pages with multiple sub-pages) and accommodate future items as we ship more pages.
Applied what I learned at yesterday’s #framersessions to some work today, this prototype demonstrates how a sidebar could behave as the page scrolls. The sidebar scrolls with the page to a point and then becomes sticky until the page is scrolled back up.
The GIF was too large to save @2x so attached is the @Framer prototype. Thanks a million @George Kedenburg III for mentoring and @Ben Adamson for organizing (: