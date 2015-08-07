Sidebar Framer Prototype

Daniel Beere

Considering to introduce some sort of sidebar to our site. Our reasoning for this was based around the discussion where (for example) a page about dependency management and a page about python both make sense to have marketing content for but once you get to the granularity of a page all about python dependencies (e.g. pip and virtualenv) that sounds like it's starting to get to doc-level granularity. So it may be valuable to have a navigable, static structure for things like features, integrations, etc. (pages with multiple sub-pages) and accommodate future items as we ship more pages.

Applied what I learned at yesterday’s #framersessions to some work today, this prototype demonstrates how a sidebar could behave as the page scrolls. The sidebar scrolls with the page to a point and then becomes sticky until the page is scrolled back up.

The GIF was too large to save @2x so attached is the @Framer prototype. Thanks a million @George Kedenburg III for mentoring and @Ben Adamson for organizing (:

