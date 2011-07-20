Larry Buchanan

Adopt-A-Thon

Larry Buchanan
Larry Buchanan
  • Save
Adopt-A-Thon animals poster non-profit
Download color palette

Posters for the Bloomington Animal Shelter's annual Adopt-A-Thon. That's my dog, Thomas, and my cat, Eleanor. My girlfriend and I rescued both of them from the btown shelter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Larry Buchanan
Larry Buchanan

More by Larry Buchanan

View profile
    • Like