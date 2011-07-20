Jason Kirtley

ipad guitar amp app

New guitar amp head for ipad guitar amp concept. The app lets you go through a series of selections to help you find the perfect amp within the app. This one is for the pure heavy metal type. All of the amp completely photoshop vector.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
