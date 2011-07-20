Lorenzo Buosi

Forma Icon Set

Lorenzo Buosi
Lorenzo Buosi
  • Save
Forma Icon Set icon set vector minimal minimalistic
Download color palette

Part of a 144 vector icons pack i am selling on envanto marketplaces.

Full preview of the icon set is available here:
http://graphicriver.net/item/forma-144-vector-icon-pack/403562

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Lorenzo Buosi
Lorenzo Buosi

More by Lorenzo Buosi

View profile
    • Like