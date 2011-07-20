Molly Clark

Mp3 Medication - Logo

Molly Clark
Molly Clark
  • Save
Mp3 Medication - Logo vintage record grunge typography medicine logo
Download color palette

A logo design for a music blog. Still finalizing details, but will share final once completed. I'm also designing/developing the blog redesign for these peeps.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Molly Clark
Molly Clark

More by Molly Clark

View profile
    • Like