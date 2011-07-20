Mark Malek

Button set buttons css3 button ui app web app texture 3d
Set of buttons I'm working on for this project. The anti-aliasing looks terrible on the text, as you all know, thanks to Photoshop. But I'm not too concerned since these will be purely a CSS implementation.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
