Outer Tray Album Art

The outer tray image to the new Allele record "Next to Parallel". Wanted a sort of epic alternate shot of the logo just beginning to emerge from the water, where-as the cover shows the logo at a different angle fully emerged from the water. Played with the text throughout the layout as well to give a a bigger than life feel.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
