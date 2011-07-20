Benjamin Slade

Wisdom Script Test Drive

Benjamin Slade
Benjamin Slade
  • Save
Wisdom Script Test Drive branding identity typography script
Download color palette

Playing with 'Wisdom Script' -- a new font from Lost Type Coop -- for a new client identity. The font itself is pretty from the get go, just going to have a lot of cleaning up to do...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Benjamin Slade
Benjamin Slade
Experience Design Leader + Creative Director

More by Benjamin Slade

View profile
    • Like