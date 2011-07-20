Vince Speelman

CSS Hover Challenge

CSS Hover Challenge css html semantic glow hover hover state
I'm trying to accomplish this hover state using only css. Any ideas? I haven't been successful using box-shadow, as making it that blurry allows it to leak out of the sides. Any geniuses have an idea?

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
