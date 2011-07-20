Claire Coullon

Entertainer Sketch1

Entertainer Sketch1 typography sketch illustration wip in progress sketchbook lettering hand lettering script cursive brush script pencil custom type
Sketch for fun from a few weeks ago which I have had absolutely no time to work on since. Am hoping that posting it will magically clear some free time for it... Struggled with the 't' crossbars (maybe they should be more different?) and not quite sure about the big gaps left inside the 'E'..

Custom logotypes, hand lettering, typography & branding.
