Evan Kosowski

Letterpressed + Hand Stamped

Evan Kosowski
Evan Kosowski
  • Save
Letterpressed + Hand Stamped letterpress stamp business card evan kosowski design designer bc typography logo
Download color palette

Thought I would post my business cards seeing as though there seems to be a lack of them on dribbble. Letterpressed by The Mandate Press with a custom stamp of my personal logo stamped on the backside.

Evan Kosowski
Evan Kosowski

More by Evan Kosowski

View profile
    • Like