My Second Rebound

My Second Rebound progressbar wizard onboarding steps fireworks
I love the progress bar that Corey Haggard made for cPanel and was inspired to make something similar for Appstores. I changed it a bit to reverse the depth (carved it into the background and pushed the active pip forward).

Rebound of
Domain Certificate Wizard
By Corey Haggard
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
