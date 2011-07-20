My First Dribbble Rebound

I finally had a good reason to rebound a shot on Dribbble and it's for the new job, no less. It's slightly skinnier and more pill-like than a big bon bon candy because it's not going to be the main call-to-action button on the page.

And in celebration of OS X Lion being released today, the background is a white version of the trendy linen texture, made by @anteksiler (another Turk!) and found on the Subtle Patterns website.

Thanks to Simon (@Simurai) for the original inspiration and amazing CSS3 work.