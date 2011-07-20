My First Dribbble Rebound

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I finally had a good reason to rebound a shot on Dribbble and it's for the new job, no less. It's slightly skinnier and more pill-like than a big bon bon candy because it's not going to be the main call-to-action button on the page.
And in celebration of OS X Lion being released today, the background is a white version of the trendy linen texture, made by @anteksiler (another Turk!) and found on the Subtle Patterns website.
Thanks to Simon (@Simurai) for the original inspiration and amazing CSS3 work.