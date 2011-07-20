Dennis Eusebio

Ayngle Round 2

Ayngle Round 2 identity branding logo
Updated ideas based on feedback from varick, russel and crystal. I played around with simplifying the letterforms, adjusting the prism and tried another prism shape for comparison.

Now I'm stuck on which direction to go with, I like the simplicity of the top two but think the bottom two have more character.

Rebound of
Ayngle Identity System
By Dennis Eusebio
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
