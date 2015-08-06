Login Interaction

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
This is more from the project I posted about a few days ago. I made this mainly so I could begin to experiment with Pixate.
The idea with this interaction is that you can dismiss the full-screen dialog by either tapping the icon in the top corner, or by dragging down from the app bar.
Though not crucial in this example, this paradigm allows the user to review background content without having to explicitly dismiss the dialog.
Go here to try it out yourself.