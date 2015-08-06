Rounded Hexagon

GTA V - Character Widget / App Concept

GTA V - Character Widget / App Concept avatar menu concept progress icons interface app widget ux ui gta v gta
Playing around in Photoshop while playing GTA V. Critique is greatly appreciated :)

Used cool icons from Victor Erixon

Posted on Aug 6, 2015
