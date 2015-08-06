Teo Tuominen

DropCap Lettering Workshops

There are two DropCap workshops coming in September :)

The first one is part of Helsinki Design Week and the second one is part of the TypoCraft Helsinki -event.

For more info visit dropcap.fi

Posted on Aug 6, 2015
