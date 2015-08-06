Geometric Nature Shape Illustrations $16.00

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Here's our Geometric Nature Shape Illustrations available in .AI, PSD and .PNG 300 DPI formats for easy use on blogs, websites, books, scrapbooks and more.
The download includes the clip art in .PNG transparent background image format so you can easily drag and drop them in a design. The additional vector files make them perfect for use even in print or as icons, logos & on tags.
Find more details: http://83oranges.com/product/geometric-nature-shape-illustrations/