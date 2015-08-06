farid

Mail.ru Dribbble Competition

Mail.ru Dribbble Competition uiux design art direction
Привет Mail.Ru!
Представляю вам мой вариант дизайна. Вам и всем дизайнерам удачи. Пусть победит сильнейший

BEHANCE: https://www.behance.net/gallery/28448107/Mobile-application-design-for-Mailru-

MY PERSONAL SITE: http://faridrzazade.com/mobile-app-design-for-mail-ru/

SCREENS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n6gw19tm82ha0rh/AADj3rgRW2GxlpN5aueuKfOha?dl=0

Rebound of
Mail.Ru Dribbble Competition (Submission Closed)
By VK Design Team
Posted on Aug 6, 2015
