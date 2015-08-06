Alex Tass, logo designer

Friendly guru logo design symbol

Friendly guru logo design symbol information symbol logo logo design mark character smiling friendly helpful assistant guru
Logo design symbol / icon / mark showing a friendly all-knowing guru assistant.

