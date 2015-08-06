Ali Malik

Select & Collect Logo Design

Select & Collect Logo Design sc-logo vector-logo riding-logo hours-riding-logo design logo
Hi guys,
Lets check this my new project logo. Designed according to the requirement of my client.
Hope you guys like this one, suggestions and comments always welcome.

Don't forget to check @2x.

Click here to view on behance
Thanks

Posted on Aug 6, 2015
