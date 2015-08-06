Mark Manalaysay

Tucker Max Cover Design

Mark Manalaysay
Mark Manalaysay
  • Save
Tucker Max Cover Design design cover book logo branding
Download color palette

Concept book cover design for Tucker Max's extremely profane and hilarious book series.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2015
Mark Manalaysay
Mark Manalaysay

More by Mark Manalaysay

View profile
    • Like