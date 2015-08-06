Kat Bak

Geist illustration ghost
Drew this little dude, Geist, during a lull in a long meeting. Ghost/Geist is a psudonym/alter ego I've been using as a newer brand for a little while now. Decided one some colours I like and starting to build a style.

Posted on Aug 6, 2015
