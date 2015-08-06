Mark Manalaysay

Wakamono

Logo concept for an awesome sushi place in Chicago called Wakamono.

The defining feature of the logo is the anchor. The owner of the restaurant is very particular of this quote:

"I have no fears of depths and a great fear of shallow living" - Anais Nin

Posted on Aug 6, 2015
