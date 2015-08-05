Avery Smith

New User-Role Icons

Avery Smith
Avery Smith
  • Save
New User-Role Icons fire rescue ems law enforcement icons iconography
Download color palette

Our platform is about to expand to Fire & Rescue and EMS teams. Just finished up some new user icons today.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Avery Smith
Avery Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Avery Smith

View profile
    • Like