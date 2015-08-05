Zachari Saltmer

Thank You; For the Invite

I'd like to thank TJ WEIGEL for the invite to upload shots on Dribbble!

Sorry I've been a little slack to upload my shots. But I will be getting around to it.

Love always,
Zachari

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
