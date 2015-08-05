Trent Bucknell

More You Can Hear

Trent Bucknell
Trent Bucknell
  • Save
More You Can Hear hand lettering typography
Download color palette

"The quieter you become the more you can hear" Ram Dass

Just a personal reminder that I believe is very important. Plus it was another reason to do some typography so its win win.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Trent Bucknell
Trent Bucknell

More by Trent Bucknell

View profile
    • Like