Alex Filippone

Deadpool Teaser

Alex Filippone
Alex Filippone
  • Save
Deadpool Teaser marvel movie deadpool website ui user interface
Download color palette

In honor of the new Deadpool trailer that came out today I did a quick 1 hour exercise for a hero frame to promote the trailer.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Alex Filippone
Alex Filippone

More by Alex Filippone

View profile
    • Like