Day 10 - Contemporary / Transportation

Day 10 - Contemporary / Transportation
Back again with the Logo a Day Challenge!

Requirements: Contemporary style / Transportation subject

Today I decided to take this opportunity to create a logo for something Charleston is in DESPERATE need of, a Metro System. Struggle was real today, but feel I pulled through in the clutch. OHHHH RIGHT!!!

See you guys tomorrow!
Hope you all enjoy and look forward to any feedback.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
